The tickets were reportedly offered to an official of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, prompting the city government to issue a public advisory denying any involvement in the activity.

Magalong's office stressed that he did not authorize any person or organization to use his name for fundraising activities and is not connected to the reported campaign.

The advisory also emphasized that any individual using the mayor's name to seek donations or sell fundraising tickets is doing so without his knowledge or consent.

The city government urged the public to exercise caution, verify the legitimacy of fundraising drives before making contributions, and immediately report suspicious solicitation activities to the proper authorities.