Mayor Benjamin Magalong warned the public against an alleged fundraising scheme in which an individual is reportedly using his name without permission to solicit money for supposed scholarship and feeding programs.
In an advisory issued on Friday, the Baguio City government said it received reports that a person had been selling tickets for the alleged "Balik Eskwela Scholarship Program and Feeding Program Fundraising Campaign" of the Law Enforcement Hotline Movement Inc., while claiming to represent the mayor.
The tickets were reportedly offered to an official of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, prompting the city government to issue a public advisory denying any involvement in the activity.
Magalong's office stressed that he did not authorize any person or organization to use his name for fundraising activities and is not connected to the reported campaign.
The advisory also emphasized that any individual using the mayor's name to seek donations or sell fundraising tickets is doing so without his knowledge or consent.
The city government urged the public to exercise caution, verify the legitimacy of fundraising drives before making contributions, and immediately report suspicious solicitation activities to the proper authorities.