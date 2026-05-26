DILG warns public vs fake solicitations using official’s name

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Tuesday warned the public against fraudulent transactions and solicitations allegedly being carried out by unauthorized individuals using the name of Undersecretary Jed Patrick Mabilog.
In an advisory released on 26 May, the DILG said it received reports of individuals falsely claiming ties to Mabilog without proper authorization.
The department stressed that it does not tolerate or engage in fraudulent schemes and clarified that neither the agency nor its officials authorize individuals or groups to conduct solicitations, seek donations or favors, request financial assistance, or facilitate transactions on their behalf.
The DILG warned that any unauthorized use, misrepresentation, or fraudulent activity involving the department and its officials may result in administrative, civil, and criminal charges under existing laws.