Manila warns Binondo businesses vs. fake permit inspector

In a public advisory issued Sunday, authorities identified the individual as "Albert A. Torres," who has reportedly been approaching establishments while claiming to be an official inspector. He allegedly demands cash in exchange for facilitating business permits, bypassing physical inspections or expediting other government transactions.

Bureau of Permits Director Levi Facundo clarified that the man is not a city employee and has no authority to represent the Manila city government in any official capacity.

The bureau reminded business owners that all official regulatory fees must be paid only at the Taxpayers Business Lounge of the City Treasurer's Office at Manila City Hall or through the GoManila application.

City officials stressed that any collection or solicitation of money outside these authorized channels is illegal and will not be tolerated.

The Manila government urged business owners and the public to immediately report the individual or any similar suspicious activities to the Bureau of Permits or the Manila Police District.