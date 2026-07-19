Aside from the crown, Soriano received a P1 million cash prize and won several special awards, including Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Binibining Philippine Airlines, and Binibining Urban Smiles.

The title marks Soriano's second appearance in a major national pageant. She previously finished in the Top 12 of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 and was named Best in National Costume.

Soriano joins a growing roster of Baguio beauty queens who have excelled on the national stage, including Roxie Baeyens, Tarah Valencia, and Krishnah Gravidez, reinforcing the city's reputation as a producer of top pageant contenders.

Following her coronation, Soriano will begin preparations under Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. for the Miss International 2027 pageant, where she is expected to compete against delegates from more than 70 countries.