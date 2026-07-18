A new chapter in Philippine pageantry unfolded as Gwendoline Meliz Frias Soriano of Baguio City claimed the coveted Binibining Pilipinas International 2026 title during the 62nd Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.

Competing against 35 accomplished delegates from across the country, Soriano steadily rose through the competition, securing a place in the Top 12 before advancing to the Final 4. She maintained her composure through two crucial question-and-answer rounds, delivering confident and thoughtful responses that ultimately sealed her victory.

Joining her in the winners’ circle was Sasha-Juli Belle Penuliar Lacuna of Tarlac Province, who earned the Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2026 title. Completing the court were Julianne Raine Amigo Antonio of Dumaguete City as first runner-up and Tracy Mae C. Sunio of Bacolod City as second runner-up.

The coronation night brought together generations of Binibining Pilipinas royalty, with former queens MJ Lastimosa, Miriam Quiambao, Nicole Cordoves and Catriona Gray serving as hosts.

Adding to the prestige were reigning international titleholders Catalina Duque of Colombia, the current Miss International, and Chayathanus Saradatta of Thailand, the reigning Miss Globe, who graced the stage as special guests.

Binibining Pilipinas 2026 winners: