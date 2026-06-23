Bus firm in counterflow video summoned

The viral video shows a passenger bus on the Sapang Palay-NIA route forcing its way into the opposite lane to overtake vehicles during heavy traffic, confronting an oncoming private vehicle.

The bus driver eventually returned to the proper lane but was recorded arguing with the driver of the private car.

LTFRB has ordered the bus company to submit a notarized explanation detailing why it should not face administrative penalties for the reckless driving violation.

“This is not a minor road violation,” Mendoza said. “We in the LTFRB always consider violation of road safety rules and regulation of public utility vehicle drivers as serious because it involves the life and limb of passengers.”