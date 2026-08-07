The Office of the Ombudsman had filed numerous cases of graft against Tarlac 3rd District Rep. Noel Rivera concerning alleged conflict of interest related to flood control projects.
Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed the development through a press conference on Friday, 7 August, after reports came out that the cases were officially submitted to the Sandiganbayan.
Following the filing, the cases were raffled to separate divisions with two counts each being raffled to fifth, sixth, and seven divisions of the anti-graft court, with the three remaining cases being handed to the first, second, and fourth divisions.
Rivera became the latest congressman to be charged over the flood control issue after Uswag Ilonggo Partylist Rep. Jojo Ang was filed with 14 graft cases over his supposed stake in a construction firm that was awarded with P214 million in DPWH contracts while he was already a sitting lawmaker.
The lawmaker from Tarlac has yet to respond to the filing of charges.