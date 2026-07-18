PHLPost is inviting letter writers, stamp collectors, and families to experience "Kape at Sulat" (Coffee and Letters) during its final two days at the Manila Coffee Festival 2026. Running through Sunday at SM Megamall's Mega Trade Hall 3, the unique setup celebrates the enduring charm of handwritten correspondence blended with vibrant Philippine coffee culture.
The PHLPost booth offers a refreshing blend of coffee culture and meaningful communication, reminding visitors that while technology keeps us connected, nothing compares to the warmth of a handwritten message shared from the heart.
Festival-goers can explore the Espresso Connection, where they can send postcards and have them marked with a special coffee-themed stamp canceller, creating a memorable keepsake from the event.
Stamp enthusiasts can discover the Collector’s Brew, featuring collectible stamps and coffee-inspired memorabilia that celebrate both Philippine coffee heritage e and the country's rich postal tradition.
Visitors can also enjoy the Takeaway Special, where they can create their own personalized Selfie Stamp and conveniently apply for a Postal ID, making the PHLPost booth a one-stop destination for unique postal experiences.
Stop by at the PHLPost “Kape at Sulat” booth and experience the simple joy of connecting through coffee and handwritten letters.