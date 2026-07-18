Festival-goers can explore the Espresso Connection, where they can send postcards and have them marked with a special coffee-themed stamp canceller, creating a memorable keepsake from the event.

Stamp enthusiasts can discover the Collector’s Brew, featuring collectible stamps and coffee-inspired memorabilia that celebrate both Philippine coffee heritage e and the country's rich postal tradition.

Visitors can also enjoy the Takeaway Special, where they can create their own personalized Selfie Stamp and conveniently apply for a Postal ID, making the PHLPost booth a one-stop destination for unique postal experiences.

Stop by at the PHLPost “Kape at Sulat” booth and experience the simple joy of connecting through coffee and handwritten letters.