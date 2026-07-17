According to the BSP, the victim was found unconscious in a swimming pool and was no longer breathing or showing signs of a pulse.

Drawing on the skills he acquired through the BSP Emergency Service Training Course (ESTC), Mangliwan immediately assessed the victim and began administering CPR while waiting for medical personnel.

The organization said the teenager continued the resuscitation efforts for several minutes until the victim regained consciousness and was then taken to a hospital for further treatment and later recovered.

The BSP said the incident highlights the value of emergency preparedness and first-aid training among young people, emphasizing that scouting equips its members with practical skills that can make a difference during emergencies.

The organization also commended Mangliwan for exemplifying the Scout Oath and Scout Law through his courage, presence of mind, and readiness to help others.