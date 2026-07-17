As rescue operations continued, De Venecia turned his attention to what lay beyond the immediate crisis: rebuilding.

Recognizing that recovery would require extraordinary government intervention, he authored Republic Act No. 6960, which was signed into law on 7 August 1990—less than a month after the earthquake. The landmark legislation appropriated P10 billion for aid, relief, and rehabilitation services for victims, as well as for the survey, repair, and reconstruction of government infrastructure damaged or destroyed by the 16 July earthquake and its aftershocks.

The law declared it the State's policy to restore normalcy in devastated communities as quickly as possible by extending adequate assistance to victims and their families. It also acknowledged the compassion shown by countless volunteers, private organizations, and foreign governments that responded to the disaster through rescue missions, humanitarian assistance, and financial support.

Republic Act No. 6960 established clear priorities for the use of public funds. It directed the immediate reconstruction of essential infrastructure—including roads, bridges, hospitals, school buildings, irrigation systems, water supply networks, municipal halls, and public markets—to accelerate recovery in the worst-affected areas.

The measure likewise required that relief assistance be distributed equitably to qualified victims, regardless of political affiliation, religion, ethnicity, or social status. It also contained safeguards against corruption by mandating the prosecution of individuals who exploited the calamity through fraudulent damage claims, diversion of relief goods, or other illegal activities.

The law further required the President to identify priority infrastructure projects and beneficiaries in consultation with national and local officials, ensure transparent implementation, submit regular reports to Congress on the utilization of funds, and prioritize the hiring of residents—particularly earthquake victims—for reconstruction work to help restore livelihoods while rebuilding communities.

But De Venecia's efforts did not stop with legislation.

Understanding that the scale of destruction exceeded what government resources alone could provide, he led missions to seek financial assistance from friendly nations in Europe and North America. His diplomatic efforts helped generate additional support for the rehabilitation of Dagupan, Baguio, Cabanatuan, and other earthquake-stricken communities, complementing the government's reconstruction program.

The years that followed saw devastated cities gradually rebuilt. Roads reopened, schools resumed classes, hospitals returned to service, and businesses slowly recovered. The experience also became a turning point in the country's approach to disaster preparedness, strengthening engineering standards, emergency planning, and public awareness of earthquake risks.

For De Venecia, the 1990 earthquake remained one of the defining moments of his public life. It demonstrated that leadership extends beyond responding to tragedy—it requires mobilizing institutions, securing resources, and restoring hope when communities face their darkest hours.

As the nation remembers Jose de Venecia Jr., his legacy is reflected not only in the halls of Congress but also in the rebuilt cities that emerged from one of the Philippines' worst natural disasters. More than three decades later, Republic Act No. 6960 remains one of the landmark legislative responses to a national calamity, embodying the belief that recovery is achieved through decisive leadership, accountable governance, and the resilience of the Filipino people.