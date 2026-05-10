Digital literacy initiative expands to Puerto Princesa

Globe is expanding its national cyber safety advocacy to Palawan, launching sessions of its Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) to help students and professionals navigate rising online threats.

The move comes as cybercrime complaints in the Philippines more than tripled in a single year.

According to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, the country recorded 10,004 complaints in 2024, up from 3,317 in 2023. Victims lost nearly P198 million to fraud, phishing, and identity theft during that period.

In Puerto Princesa, the telecommunications company held interactive sessions for 100 students at Western Philippines University. Participants from the criminology, business, and marketing departments learned to identify suspicious online activity and safeguard personal data.

The program also trained 50 employees at ACE Medical Center Palawan, including IT and administrative staff. The training focused on cybersecurity hygiene and the protection of sensitive patient information as healthcare institutions increasingly rely on digital systems.

“As cyber threats become more sophisticated, from online scams to data breaches, it is crucial that we empower Filipinos to stay one step ahead through awareness and education,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

The sessions also addressed emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Crisanto cited that while AI can improve efficiency in sectors like healthcare, its use must be guided by ethical practices to reduce the risk of data breaches.

The DTP is currently integrated into the Department of Education’s K–12 curriculum and has reached millions of learners nationwide. The expansion to Puerto Princesa is part of a broader effort to provide digital safety education beyond major urban centers.