The said operation was conducted after receiving intelligence information regarding the illegal sale and diversion of petroleum products.

The police stated that the initial entrapment operation led to the arrest of two suspects who were caught in the act of selling petroleum products without the necessary license from the Department of Energy (DOE).

A follow-up inspection of the area resulted in the arrest of six more individuals after authorities discovered fuel tanker trucks and unauthorized storage containers being used to unload and divert petroleum products intended for delivery to a different consignee and location.

Seized during the operation were more than 104,000 liters of petroleum products, including over 68,000 liters of diesel, 20,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 7,600 liters of premium gasoline, and 8,800 liters of ethanol, along with four fuel tanker trucks, an electric pump, and several delivery documents allegedly linked to the illegal trading operation.

Investigation revealed that the petroleum products being unloaded at the site were allegedly intended for delivery to a different consignee and destination, in violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, which prohibits the unauthorized sale, distribution, and diversion of petroleum products.