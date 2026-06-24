PNP busts illegal diesel trade in Marinduque, seizes P2.6-M fuel haul

In a report released on Monday, authorities said two men, aged 30 and 28 and both residents of Tiaong, Quezon, were arrested during the operation.

Police also seized a tanker truck carrying approximately 8,000 liters of diesel valued at P2.62 million.

According to investigators, the suspects were caught transporting and delivering petroleum products without the required license or authority from the Department of Energy (DOE).

The activity allegedly violated Section 3(h) of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree 1865, which prohibits the unauthorized sale, transport and trading of petroleum products.

Authorities said the operation forms part of the PNP's intensified campaign against illegal petroleum trading and other economic sabotage activities.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said strict enforcement of laws governing petroleum products remains a priority.

"Strict enforcement of laws on illegal trade of petroleum products remains a priority. We will continue to run after those violating these regulations," Nartatez said.

"Hindi natin kukunsintihin ang ilegal na pagbebenta ng mga produktong saklaw ng batas. Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapatupad ng batas para sa kapakanan ng publiko," he added.

The operation also supports the PNP's Focused Agenda, particularly efforts to strengthen law enforcement operations and enhance community safety.

Police said charges are being prepared against the suspects while the seized petroleum products and tanker truck remain under government custody pending further investigation.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to intensifying operations against illegal fuel trading in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and efforts to protect consumers and legitimate businesses from unlawful trade practices.