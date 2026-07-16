The resurfaced video, uploaded to Alonzo's YouTube channel in 2021, showed the actress receiving a tarot reading from Niki Vizcarra while filming with actress-comedienne Kakai Bautista, her former co-star in Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay.

Vizcarra introduced herself as more than a tarot reader.

"I counsel people through the use of tarot cards or divination. I also do rituals for people: love, prosperity, wealth, success, and protection," she said, adding that she also practices healing and comes from a family of traditional healers in Siquijor and Zamboanga.

During the reading, Vizcarra said Alonzo's cards pointed to a wealthy man who would bring financial abundance into her life and suggested he was the person she had long been waiting for.

"Gusto mo nang mag-relationship. You're longing for someone. For life. The hashtag forever," Vizcarra told the actress.

When Alonzo asked whether she would eventually get married, Vizcarra replied that she would, adding that it would likely happen through a "hidden" civil ceremony either "seven months from now or seven years from now."

The prediction amused Alonzo.

"Seven months? Hindi puwede, magtatrabaho pa ako. Seven years naman, ang tanda ko na nun. Forty na ako nun," she said.

Vizcarra reassured her that the wait would be worthwhile, saying her future marriage would be successful and that her husband would be mature and deeply in love with her.

Five years later, Alonzo and Co tied the knot in a private civil wedding, following earlier reports that their planned church wedding in Spain did not push through.

While the resurfaced vlog has fueled online discussions because of its apparent similarities to the couple's wedding, there is no evidence that the tarot reading predicted future events. The renewed attention reflects public interest following Alonzo's surprise marriage.