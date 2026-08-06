The rehabilitation project has two major components: P2.089 billion for structural repairs and foundation strengthening, and P764 million for the construction of permanent groundsills and diversion channels to redirect strong river currents and prevent further erosion.

BCDA said the project will protect a vital transport link, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of people and goods while supporting economic activity across Central Luzon.

"This bridge serves as a key artery for transport, commerce and investments across the region," Pineda said.

"By fixing erosion and reinforcing the bridge, we secure safety for every motorist, keep goods flowing, and strengthen vital links connecting provinces to economic zones, airports and seaports," he added.