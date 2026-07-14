Social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), went into a frenzy after a blind item surfaced claiming that a celebrity couple had quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony following their previously reported wedding preparations.
Many netizens immediately speculated that the post was referring to rumored couple Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co.
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The blind item, posted by X user @AltindayBadiday, read:
“KİNASAL NA NGA sa Makati!!!
“May hawak akong resibo; picture and certificate of marriage.
“All's well that ends well! Ang saya ko para sa inyo!
“Congrats and Best Wishes!!!”
As of writing, there has been no official confirmation regarding the alleged wedding from either Alonzo or Co.
Despite the lack of confirmation, the blind item was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from netizens, many of whom wished the couple happiness as they speculated about the possibility that they had already exchanged vows.