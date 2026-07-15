The agency described the renewals as a reflection of the group's enduring relationship with the company and thanked both the members and fans for supporting NCT 127 throughout the past decade.

“Since their debut on July 7, 2016, NCT 127 has established itself as one of K-pop’s leading acts, supported by the love and encouragement of fans around the world. We are truly grateful to the members for their dedication over the past ten years, and to the fans whose steadfast support has made this journey possible,” the agency said.

SM also pledged to "fully support NCT 127's activities and remain a trusted partner as the group embarks on its next chapter."

The announcement comes at a significant point in the group's career, as contract renewals following the industry's standard seven-year exclusive agreements are often viewed as a key indicator of a group's future, determining whether members stay together, pursue separate paths or reorganize.

NCT 127 is reportedly gearing up for an August comeback with a new album. The release is expected to feature Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Jaehyun and Haechan, while Doyoung and Jungwoo are currently completing their mandatory military service.

The contract extensions also follow several high-profile departures from SM Entertainment by other NCT members this year. Mark Lee and Winwin, both previously associated with NCT 127, have left the agency, while Thai member Ten also departed but said he intends to continue participating in NCT activities whenever possible.

Debuting on July 7, 2016, NCT 127 is the Seoul-based unit of NCT, SM Entertainment's Neo Culture Technology project, which features more than 20 members promoting through various sub-units.