Seventeen says goodbye in 'Carat Land,' hints at next chapter

Seventeen shared heartfelt promises for the future as they reunited with fans during the 10th Carat Land fan meeting at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium over the weekend.

The fan meeting carried a deeper significance for both the Seventeen and its fandom, CARATs, coming at a time when more members are preparing to fulfill South Korea's mandatory military service requirements.

Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Hoshi and Woozi are currently serving in the military. Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino are also expected to enlist in the near future.

“When we return in two to three years, I think that’s when our second chapter will truly begin,” Mingyu told fans. “We’ll return having grown and changed, and I hope you’ll continue to love us then too.”

The annual fan event transformed the venue into the group's fictional destination known as Carat Land, welcoming attendees aboard a themed journey filled with games, performances and special interactions.

Seventeen kicked off the celebration by appearing on a train-inspired stage lift before performing fan-favorite tracks including “Together,” “Heaven’s Cloud,” and “My My.”