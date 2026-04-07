Sound of faith stands test of time

By the mid-20th century, however, time had taken its toll. Despite partial repairs, the organ became unplayable. Its silence stood as a reminder of how fragile even the most carefully crafted works can be. In 1972, it was sent to Germany for restoration under Johannes Klais Orgelbau. It was not simply an instrument that traveled, but a piece of history entrusted to be brought back to life.

The organ returned in 1975, its voice restored. That same year marked the beginning of the International Bamboo Organ Festival, held every February and organized by the Bamboo Organ Foundation Inc. in cooperation with the people of Las Piñas, with the Villar Foundation as one of its patrons. The festival gathers local and international artists, drawing visitors and music enthusiasts who come to witness how a centuries-old instrument continues to resonate in the present.

The experience of the Bamboo Organ begins even before the first note is heard. Within the church grounds stands the Antillan House, once a Spanish-era convent, now serving as the entry point to the Bamboo Organ Foundation. It houses a museum, a souvenir shop and the Parish Adoration Chapel, guiding visitors through the story behind the instrument. The visit unfolds through an audio-visual presentation of its origins and mechanics, followed by exhibits preserving its original parts and historical artifacts tied to St. Joseph Parish. The journey leads to the choir loft, where the Bamboo Organ can be seen up close, revealing both its intricate structure and its commanding presence.