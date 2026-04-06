NCT’s Ten addresses fans following departure from SM Entertainment

In a heartfelt message to fans, Ten revealed that he will be concluding his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment after a decade of career-defining moments. The announcement comes as Ten approaches the 10th anniversary of his debut with NCT U in 2016.

Addressing fans, Ten wrote on his Instagram story, “It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since my debut with NCT U in 2016! Looking back, every moment that I’ve spent with you — as a member of NCT, WayV, the SMTOWN family, and as ‘TEN’ whom you’ve come to know, love and support — has been incredibly meaningful to me and I truly cherish every moment of this journey.”

Ten explained that the decision came after careful consideration and discussions with both his group members and the company staff.

“As I approach my 10th anniversary, I’ve found myself wanting to take on new challenges, explore new possibilities, and discover new versions of myself. So, after a lot of thought and many heartfelt discussions with the members and the staff at SM, I’ve decided to conclude my exclusive contract with the company,” he shared.

Despite leaving SM Entertainment, Ten emphasized that the company will always remain close to his heart. “SM will always be my ‘home,’ and I will forever be proud to say that I grew up at SM — especially as the first Thai artist to do so! Being given the opportunity to learn, perform and grow as an artist at SM is something that I will always be grateful for and hold close to my heart.”

Ten expressed immense gratitude toward those who have supported him over the years, saying, “I want to sincerely thank everyone who has been part of my journey over these past 10 years. I am who I am today because of all of you…thank you to my fans — my Czennies and WayZenNies — who have supported and loved me unconditionally, it means more to me than I can express into words.”

Looking ahead, Ten promises fans that his journey with NCT and WayV is far from over.

“Moving forward, I will continue my activities as Ten of NCT and WayV. At the same time, I’m excited to show you new sides of ‘TEN’ and to evolve in new ways as a solo artist in this next chapter! Please continue to give your love and support to NCT, WayV, and me,” he concluded.