Lawyer and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Ferdinand Topacio issued a statement following the dismissal of the court cases filed against him by actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

In his official statement, Topacio said:

“I hope this will be the end to the issue regarding what I believe to be constitutionally protected free speech.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate my stand that libel should be decriminalized, as penal laws deterring and punishing free expression have no place in a democratic society.

“My pronouncements to Ms. Curtis-Smith are nothing personal but merely part of a robust debate in which she has also, time and again, participated as a citizen of this country.”

As of press time, Curtis-Smith's camp has yet to issue a statement regarding the dismissal of the case.