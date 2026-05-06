NCT 127 announces long-awaited comeback with new album

K-pop boy group NCT 127 is set to make a comeback with a full album release slated for the third quarter of 2026. This comes months after former member Mark announced his departure from the group.
South Korea’s entertainment company SM Entertainment unveiled its music line-up preview for this year, which includes Red Velvet and aespa, both lining up for a music comeback later this year.
The group is also set to hold a major concert for the NCT 10th-anniversary project, “NCT 2026: EVERYTHING, ALL AT ONCE, NEO.”