SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

NCT 127 announces long-awaited comeback with new album

NCT 127
NCT 127Instagram
Published on

K-pop boy group NCT 127 is set to make a comeback with a full album release slated for the third quarter of 2026. This comes months after former member Mark announced his departure from the group.

NCT 127
BigBang rocks Coachella 2026 with long-awaited comeback

South Korea’s entertainment company SM Entertainment unveiled its music line-up preview for this year, which includes Red Velvet and aespa, both lining up for a music comeback later this year.

The group is also set to hold a major concert for the NCT 10th-anniversary project, “NCT 2026: EVERYTHING, ALL AT ONCE, NEO.”

NCT 127
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph