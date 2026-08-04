BDO Unibank Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary by launching a nationwide thanksgiving raffle that will give more than 250 customers the chance to win hybrid vehicles and shopping gift passes as part of its golden anniversary celebration.

The bank said the BDO 50th Anniversary Raffle is its way of thanking clients who have been part of its five-decade journey while encouraging more Filipinos to build their financial future through savings.

The promo will run from August to December 2026 and will feature five raffle draws. The first two monthly draws will each award 50 winners of P5,000 SM Gift Passes, while the third and fourth monthly draws will each include one Toyota Ativ Hybrid Car and 50 SM Gift Passes. The grand draw, scheduled for 14 January 2027, will award three Toyota Ativ Hybrid Cars and 50 SM Gift Passes.