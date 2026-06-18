Filinvest Malls bring convenience, community closer to South Luzon

Through Main Square in Bacoor and Fora Mall in Tagaytay, Filinvest is positioning its malls as integrated destinations where residents can access government services, shop, dine, pursue wellness activities and gather for community events.

Main Square Bacoor

Serving nearby residential communities, including Filinvest's Princeton Heights, Main Square spans 18,429 square meters and is designed around the daily needs of its surrounding neighborhoods.

The community mall houses establishments such as Robinsons Supermarket, Watsons, BPI, Anytime Fitness and Starbucks, while also serving as a one-stop center for government services, including the Business Permit and Licensing Office, NBI, National Police Clearance System, PhilHealth, DSWD and DOLE.

Main Square also supports local entrepreneurs through Bacoor's One Town One Product showcase and regularly hosts graduations, food bazaars and community activities.

Fora Mall Tagaytay

Located in the heart of Tagaytay, Fora Mall serves both local residents and tourists, offering retail, dining and entertainment options within a 26,296-square-meter development.

A centerpiece of the property is Forest Landing, a 3,000-square-meter green space featuring landscaped gardens, a canopy walk, open-air seating and a mini-amphitheater designed for recreation and community gatherings.

The mall also features Woof Park for pet owners, Tagaytay's first and only cinema, Champions Sports Park, World of Fun, a newly opened food court, and lifestyle brands including Power Mac Center and Anytime Fitness.

Its location beside Quest Hotel Tagaytay creates an integrated environment where guests and residents can conveniently access accommodations, shopping, dining and entertainment in one destination.

Beyond retail

Filinvest said its integrated approach of combining retail, residential developments and public services reflects its vision of creating sustainable communities where daily living, work and leisure are interconnected.

Rather than serving solely as shopping destinations, Main Square Bacoor and Fora Mall Tagaytay have evolved into community hubs where residents access essential services, celebrate milestones, pursue wellness and build meaningful connections.