He clarified that the Wangal restaurant is separate from another eatery in Barangay Poblacion that is the subject of earlier complaints he filed. Those cases were dismissed, but a motion for reconsideration remains pending before the Benguet Provincial Prosecutor's Office.

According to Degay, the samples were obtained on 6 July after restaurant staff allegedly refused to allow customers to take the food out upon learning it would be submitted for laboratory testing.

After negotiations, the meat was turned over to authorities, packed by restaurant staff and marked as evidence inside the establishment in the presence of police officers and local government personnel.

Degay said he is preparing to file new criminal complaints against the owner of the Wangal restaurant and will seek the cancellation of the business permits of both the Wangal and Poblacion establishments.

He also called for stronger laws penalizing the commercial sale of dog meat, saying existing laws prohibit killing dogs but leave legal questions over the sale of dog meat in food establishments.

The Benguet Provincial Prosecutor's Office has yet to issue a statement on the planned complaints and the pending motion for reconsideration.