Magalong orders crackdown after rat found in sinigang goes viral

Magalong said an investigation into the incident at a buffet restaurant in Jungletown is ongoing and apologized to the affected customers on behalf of the city government.

He stressed that the alleged sanitation breach would not be taken lightly and that the establishment would face appropriate penalties if found liable.

"We really need to sanction that restaurant. After the investigation, there will be charges, and the owner of that establishment will face a punishment or penalty," Magalong said.

The mayor also expressed concern over reports that the restaurant allegedly reopened over the weekend after conducting only a general cleaning.

"They cannot just reopen like that. It needs to be inspected again," Magalong said. "They truly need to secure a certification proving that the establishment is already clean."

The incident has prompted a broader sanitation drive across Baguio City, with authorities planning targeted inspections in Jungletown and other food hubs.

While the city's sanitation team conducts routine inspections, Magalong acknowledged the challenge of monitoring every food establishment and stressed the need for stricter enforcement.

He also cited recent sanitation issues discovered at food stalls in Suello Village, prompting tighter compliance measures.

The mayor said the city's standards extend beyond food preparation areas, requiring restaurants to maintain clean restrooms equipped with soap and tissue paper.

"Restrooms should not be wet. At the same time, there must be soap, and there must be napkins or tissue paper. We are strictly implementing this," he said.

Magalong likewise raised concerns over a growing rodent problem at the Baguio City Public Market, attributing part of the issue to complacency among some vendors.

"The rodents are multiplying again. Sometimes the vendors there just don't care; they won't move until they are told to. We need to sustain our efforts there," he said.

The mayor urged business owners and the public to work with the local government in maintaining sanitation standards, emphasizing that food safety is a shared responsibility.

"I hope this serves as a lesson to all other establishments that cater to food: cleanliness is absolutely necessary," Magalong said.