Speculation is growing among fans as rumors surrounding TWICE members Tzuyu and Jihyo’s future with JYP Entertainment continue to circulate.
According to reports circulating online, Tzuyu is allegedly in discussions with JYP Entertainment regarding her exclusive contract renewal. The report claimed that negotiations may have reached difficulties, leading to speculation that the singer could part ways with the agency after 11 years.
The report further suggested that even if Tzuyu leaves JYP Entertainment, she is expected to continue participating in TWICE’s group activities.
In response to the reports, JYP Entertainment clarified that discussions with TWICE members are still ongoing.
“TWICE is currently in the period of discussing contract renewals, and we will inform you as soon as matters are finalized,” the agency said in a statement reported by multiple Korean media outlets, including Hankook Ilbo.
Meanwhile, another rumor circulating online claims that TWICE leader Jihyo may also leave JYP Entertainment after 21 years with the company to pursue independent solo activities. However, the speculation suggests that she would continue her role as a member of TWICE.
As of now, neither Tzuyu nor Jihyo has confirmed the rumors, and JYP Entertainment has not released any official announcement regarding individual contract decisions.
Fans are awaiting further updates as TWICE’s contract renewal discussions continue.