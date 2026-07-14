Speculation is growing among fans as rumors surrounding TWICE members Tzuyu and Jihyo’s future with JYP Entertainment continue to circulate.

According to reports circulating online, Tzuyu is allegedly in discussions with JYP Entertainment regarding her exclusive contract renewal. The report claimed that negotiations may have reached difficulties, leading to speculation that the singer could part ways with the agency after 11 years.

The report further suggested that even if Tzuyu leaves JYP Entertainment, she is expected to continue participating in TWICE’s group activities.