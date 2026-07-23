Dreaming of becoming the next K-pop sensation?

YG Entertainment is once again searching for fresh talent as it launches its 2026 Global Audition, welcoming aspiring performers from around the world.

Applications are open from July through December for anyone born between 2008 and 2015, regardless of nationality or gender. Hopefuls may audition in one category: vocal, rap, dance, visual, acting or special talent.

The company kicked off its global tour in Beijing and will continue with stops in Chengdu, Shanghai and Shenzhen in China, followed by Tokyo and Osaka in Japan. The search will also visit the United States, Taiwan and Hong Kong in October, Thailand and Canada in November, and Australia and New Zealand in December.

The worldwide search follows YG Entertainment’s “2026 YG Special Audition: GO! DEBUT!” held in South Korea earlier this year. Interested applicants can check the agency’s official audition website for registration details and the complete schedule.

YG Entertainment has produced some of K-pop’s biggest names, including BigBang, 2NE1, BLACKPINK, WINNER, iKON, TREASURE and BABYMONSTER.