Pressure-packed playoffs

Meralco is enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage for the first time since the 2023 Governors’ Cup.

NLEX, meanwhile, secured the No. 1 seed and a quarterfinal incentive for the first time since the 2019 Governors’ Cup. Ironically, that campaign also ended in heartbreak after the Road Warriors, then coached by now-Rain or Shine mentor Yeng Guiao, were stunned by No. 8 NorthPort.

History can be unforgiving.

NLEX team manager Ronald Dulatre perhaps summed it up best in a Facebook post regarding TNT: “It will be tough but doable.”

Ironically, that statement may apply even more to TNT despite its disadvantage.

After all, twice-to-beat history in the PBA strongly favors the higher seed. Only 21 lower-seeded teams out of 156 playoff pairings have successfully overturned the disadvantage and advanced — a mere 13.4 percent success rate.

Even more telling, only four No. 8 seeds in league history have managed to twice-beat a No. 1 seed. The last team to suffer that fate? NLEX in 2019.

Rain or Shine knows the pain as well.

The Elasto Painters also carried a twice-to-beat edge in the previous Philippine Cup, only to get eliminated by Meralco. In the same conference, Converge similarly failed to capitalize on its incentive against Ginebra. It marked the first time in league history that two twice-to-beat teams collapsed in the same quarterfinal round.

That is why the incentive must be maximized immediately.

The beauty of the twice-to-beat advantage lies not just in having an extra life, but in having room to adjust.

Higher-seeded teams can afford one bad game. Lose the opener, study the mistakes, regroup, then fight again in the rubber match.

Lower-seeded teams don’t have that privilege.

For them, one loss means no tomorrow, no adjustments, no second chances.

And in a format where pressure changes possession by possession, that difference can mean everything.