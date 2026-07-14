"The event formally welcomed the new batch of scholars into the SM Foundation Scholarship Program, underscoring the Foundation's steadfast commitment to providing quality education and creating opportunities for academically deserving yet financially challenged Filipino youth," Eugenio said.

Joining the ceremony were the newly accepted scholars together with their parents and guardians, representatives from SM Foundation Inc., and officials from SM Store and SM City Cabanatuan. The scholars were oriented on the scholarship program's guidelines, responsibilities, and the various learning and development opportunities they will enjoy throughout their academic journey.

Pearl Salangsang, Regional Operations Head of SM malls in Cabanatuan City, encouraged the scholars to value the opportunity entrusted to them by striving for academic excellence, demonstrating integrity, and remaining committed to their goals despite life's challenges.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in your lives. We hope to see each one of you not only graduate successfully but also become responsible professionals who will make meaningful contributions to your families, your communities, and our nation. Make the most of this opportunity, continue to work hard, and always remember that your education is an investment not only in your future but also in the future of those you will inspire."

The SM Foundation Scholarship Program provides comprehensive educational assistance, including tuition support, monthly allowances, part-time job opportunities within the SM Group, enrichment activities, and values-formation programs designed to help scholars excel academically and prepare for successful careers.

For the 30 new scholars, the contract signing represented more than the formal acceptance of a scholarship. It symbolized hope, perseverance, and the beginning of a brighter future made possible through education. With the support of the SM Foundation, these students are one step closer to realizing their dreams and becoming future professionals who will create positive change in their communities.

Meanwhile, SM City Pampanga has 36 new scholars, followed by SM City Tarlac with 14 scholars from from Tarlac State University and Tarlac Agricultural Univeristy, and SM City Bataan with nine new scholars this year.

For more than three decades, SM Foundation has remained committed to empowering Filipino youth through education. By investing in deserving students, the Foundation continues to open doors to higher learning, nurture future leaders, and help build stronger families and communities across the country.