BDO Foundation said the partnership supports its commitment to expanding access to higher education while equipping young Filipinos with the skills and experience needed for long-term employment.

"Through education, we can help create opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom," said Nestor V. Tan, president and CEO of BDO Unibank.

"We hope this partnership will enable more students to reach their potential and, in turn, contribute to their communities, their industries and the country's continued development," Tan added.

Under the program, scholars will receive financial support, workplace exposure, professional development opportunities, mentorship and internship placements. They will also have access to potential career opportunities within BDO.

Ateneo de Davao University President Rev. Fr. Karel S. San Juan, S.J. welcomed the collaboration, saying it would create lasting opportunities for students.

"BDO will surely inspire our own rigor and innovativeness in Ateneo de Davao. So we hope that you will find our students engaging, effective, and also formative and open to learn from you," he said.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed by officials from BDO Foundation and Ateneo de Davao University.

Representing BDO Foundation were Trustees Nestor V. Tan, Evelyn C. Salagubang, BDO Human Resources Group head, Maria Corazon A. Mallillin, BDO Branch Banking Group head, and Mario A. Deriquito, president of BDO Foundation.

Representing Ateneo de Davao University were Rev. Fr. Karel S. San Juan, S.J., president; Rev. Fr. Antonio M. Basilio, S.J., vice president for Higher Education; and Lilibeth L. Leh-Arcena, director of the Office of Pathways for Institutional Advancement and Alumni Engagement.

BDO Foundation and Ateneo de Davao said the partnership aims to help more students complete their education, strengthen their employability and contribute to the country's future workforce.