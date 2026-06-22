PNP starts manhunt vs praying cop slayer

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched a wide-ranging manhunt following the fatal shooting of a police officer inside a mosque in Lanao del Sur province over the weekend.

To recall, Police Chief Master Sergeant Alioden M. Sarangani, assigned to the Madamba Municipal Police Station, was killed around 7:42 p.m. Saturday inside a mosque in Barangay Uyaan Proper.

Preliminary reports indicate an unidentified gunman entered the mosque while Sarangani was praying and shot him in the head. The suspect fled the scene immediately and remains at large.