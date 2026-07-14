Police said Carpenter was watching television with his 34-year-old Filipina companion at around 11:30 p.m. on 12 Julywhen three unidentified men wearing bonnets forced their way into the house in Barangay Ajong.

Capt. Mary Jean Gutierrez, chief of the Sibulan Police Station, said Carpenter was shot in the head and died at the scene. His companion was unharmed.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are investigating the motive behind the killing.