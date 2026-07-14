Nartatez said the move is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive, through the Department of the Interior and Local Government, to ensure peaceful, orderly and credible elections.

Authorities have identified several election hotspots in the region and warned that remnants of the Abu Sayyaf Group and splinter factions of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters may attempt to intimidate voters or disrupt the polls.

"We intend to sustain the gains in peace and development in BARMM by protecting the people's right to choose their leaders," Nartatez said.

The police chief said the PNP will increase police visibility, intensify intelligence operations and coordinate closely with the AFP to address security threats.

He also directed police commanders to deploy more personnel in public areas and along major roads while remaining on heightened alert throughout the election period.

"The PNP will always prioritize the safety and security of BARMM residents as our organization gives high regard to the election process," Nartatez said.