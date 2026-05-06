BARMM parliamentary seats filing enters final stretch

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Wednesday it has intensified security across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as the filing period for parliamentary district representatives enters its final day.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police presence has been strengthened in key areas and checkpoints have been established to prevent disruptions during the final stretch of the filing period, which concludes 7 May.