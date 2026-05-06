BARMM parliamentary seats filing enters final stretch

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Wednesday it has intensified security across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as the filing period for parliamentary district representatives enters its final day.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police presence has been strengthened in key areas and checkpoints have been established to prevent disruptions during the final stretch of the filing period, which concludes 7 May.
The move follows instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure the region’s first parliamentary elections remain peaceful and orderly.
The elections, scheduled for 14 September, are considered a milestone in the region’s democratic transition following the peace process.
“We are committed to making the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections safe, fair and credible,” Nartatez said.