PNP hails peaceful BARMM COC filing

“The zero-incident report from Comelec is a testament to the collective desire of the Bangsamoro people for a peaceful transition. We welcome this development as a clear indicator that our security protocols are working, but we are not letting our guard down. This is just the beginning of a long journey toward a credible September 14 election,” Nartatez said.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia earlier said the filing period concluded peacefully with no major security incidents.

According to Nartatez, the outcome reflected early coordination among police units, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and community leaders in the region.

“We attribute this success to the synergy between our local police units, the AFP, and the community leaders. The early deployment of over 9,000 personnel—including elite Special Action Force units—provided a strong deterrent against those who might seek to disrupt the process,” he said.

“Our 'intelligence-driven' approach allowed us to dismantle potential threats long before candidates even stepped into the Comelec offices,” he added.

Nartatez also directed commanders and police personnel in BARMM to remain vigilant and strictly nonpartisan as preparations continue for the 14 September parliamentary elections.

The BARMM parliamentary polls were rescheduled following the signing of a law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.adjusting the election timetable. The first elected BARMM officials will serve from October 2026 to June 2031.