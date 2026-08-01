Kris Aquino bared the emotional and physical toll of her continuing battle with autoimmune diseases, saying it is the promise she made to her sons that keeps her fighting despite the pain.

“I promised my sons I was going to fight until the end,” Kris wrote in a lengthy Instagram post as she reflected on the 17th death anniversary of her mother, former President Corazon Aquino.

The actress-host admitted that several treatments have failed and revealed the severity of what she has endured.

“I have never given details about the treatments that failed, the nights I cried until sunrise because the bones from 3 inches above my knee all the way to my ankle and up to the soles of my feet hurt with such cruelty that I broke my rule and sobbed in Bimb’s arms. No child, especially one raised by a single parent should ever see the pain their mama or papa goes through because to worry is ours and not theirs.”

Kris also shared how her sons, Bimby and Josh, have become her greatest source of strength. She revealed that Bimby left TVJ’s 47th anniversary celebration early to stay with her after she underwent another form of treatment.

She recalled that Bimby was moved to tears after hearing Vic Sotto sing “Ipagpatawad Mo,” saying, “Pangako sa Yo made me cry because of the innocent emotions Bimb gave the song.”

The Queen of All Media likewise recounted a recent moment with Josh after she had gone three sleepless nights.

“Kuya saw my tear streaked face. He pleaded, ‘mama please don’t cry, i love you, i’ll make you bantay.’ Kuya knew being cradled in his left arm and lying down where i can almost hear his heartbeat is a source of comfort that gives me hope and reminds me just for whom i continue to fight.”

As she prepares for another infusion treatment, Kris ended her post with a message to her late mother.

“Mom, please continue looking after your baby? Because I have 6’3 & 6’2 giant babies who pray everyday & believe that God does answer prayers.”