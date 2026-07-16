The fundraiser paints a portrait that extends well beyond his reputation as an elite bodyguard.

"He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world," the page reads. It also remembers him as someone who "made people feel welcome from the moment they met him," someone willing to "cross countries to help a friend," and ultimately "a protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart."

Tributes quickly followed from colleagues. Trojan Security UK, where Haynes served as a close protection officer, honored him on social media as "an absolute legend in the Close Protection game," adding, "Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high Brother."

Throughout his career, Haynes worked alongside an extensive roster of A-list clients that reportedly included Lewis Hamilton, Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart. He was perhaps most closely associated with the Kardashian family, regularly appearing beside Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kanye West during public outings. He also formed part of Kardashian's security team during the 2016 armed robbery in Paris, though he rarely spoke publicly about the incident, calling it only "a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening."

Haynes often emphasized that effective security depended on maintaining boundaries.

"Many bodyguards make the mistake of thinking that they're friends with their clients," he said during a 2020 interview. "And as soon as you blur the line between professionalism and friendship, I think you're in serious trouble."

Donations from the family's fundraiser will go toward funeral expenses and immediate financial support for those he leaves behind.