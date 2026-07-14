Jericho Rosales crossed an unforgettable experience off his bucket list after attending the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in Mumbai, India, where he came face-to-face with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.
The award-winning Filipino actor shared moments from the glamorous event on Instagram, posting snapshots from the red carpet along with photos of Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon. One highlight was receiving an autograph from Damon, making the evening even more memorable.
Rosales also uploaded a video capturing the electric atmosphere inside the premiere, cheering alongside fellow moviegoers as Nolan and the cast greeted the audience before the screening.
Reflecting on the experience, Rosales couldn’t hide his admiration for the filmmaker’s latest work.
“What an experience, so much fun. It’s a Nolan film. What do you expect? It’s always going to be big and it’s always going to be great. Watching this film makes you feel like you’re part of the adventure. You’re part of the journey home. It means the world to us.”