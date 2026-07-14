Jericho Rosales crossed an unforgettable experience off his bucket list after attending the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in Mumbai, India, where he came face-to-face with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The award-winning Filipino actor shared moments from the glamorous event on Instagram, posting snapshots from the red carpet along with photos of Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon. One highlight was receiving an autograph from Damon, making the evening even more memorable.