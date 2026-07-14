"Out of respect for, and in deference to, the impeachment court, the Department will refrain from commenting on matters raised in or relating to those proceedings," Martinez said.

The DOJ, however, confirmed that the complaints filed against Duterte remain under preliminary investigation.

"The Department will act on and resolve the complaint at the appropriate time, in accordance with due process," Martinez added.

During Monday's impeachment proceedings, Tulfo questioned National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc over the more than one-year preliminary investigation into the complaints against Duterte for alleged grave threats and inciting to sedition.

Lotoc testified that the NBI filed the complaints in February 2025 and that the case remains pending before the DOJ.

Tulfo questioned the lengthy process, saying it could indicate weaknesses in the complaint.

"I already have this feeling something is wrong. Sobrang tagal na sa DOJ ng kaso ninyo. There's something wrong with the case. Siguro po, next time, make sure na yung kaso na sasampahan niyo is airtight," he said.

Lotoc maintained that the NBI found sufficient basis to file the complaints after considering the Vice President's statements, her deteriorating relationship with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and the surrounding circumstances.

He said investigators concluded the statements had the tendency to incite the public against the government and disturb public peace, which they believed constituted the elements of inciting to sedition.