IBPAP to tweak IT-BPM’s growth forecast

Earlier, IBPAP said that based on its Industry Roadmap 2028, the Philippine IT‑BPM sector is aiming to reach about 1.97 million full‑time employees and roughly $42 billion in export revenues in 2026, strengthening its position as one of the country’s largest sources of export earnings.

The Philippines is widely recognized as the top global outsourcing destination and the undisputed “BPO Capital of the World.”

The sector’s revenue contributes over 8.5 percent to the nation’s GDP and routinely outpaces the global industry growth average, according to 365oursource.com.

Great place to work

Meanwhile, Great Place to Work ASEAN & ANZ, the global authority on workplace culture, announced the Best Workplaces in the Philippines’ IT-BPM industry for 2026.

The winners were announced during IBPAP’s SOLAIA: The IT-BPM Awards 2026, a celebration of the companies, stakeholders, partners, and industry leaders helping move the sector forward.

For the first time, the list introduces size-based categories, giving recognition that more accurately reflects the distinct people challenges facing organizations at different scales of operation.

Determined largely by confidential employee feedback, the 2026 list recognizes 30 organizations across large, medium, and small categories that have demonstrated exceptional workplace culture and delivered a consistently high-trust employee experience.

Against this backdrop of rapid AI adoption and new delivery models expanding the global talent pool, industry leaders now point to talent attraction, retention, and upskilling as the sector’s most pressing challenge.

“The Philippine tech industry is at a real turning point. AI is changing the nature of work, and global competition is raising expectations. Nearly two million Filipinos are navigating that shift every day,” said Charles Plumley, general manager, Great Place to Work Philippines.

“This list champions thirty organizations that chose to face that reality head-on, and who chose to give their people a voice in how the industry is experienced on the ground. That’s something worth celebrating,” he added.

Best Workplaces in the Philippines IT-BPM Industry 2026 named leading consumer financing company, Synchrony, at number one, followed by Capital One Philippines, and Carelon Global Solutions Philippines for the Large category.