IBPAP finalizing 2026 growth forecast

The Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said it is finalizing its updated growth forecast for 2026, with the revised projections expected to be released soon.
“We are concluding the review, and we will share once the updated forecast is final,” IBPAP's Public Relations and Media Relations group said in a Viber message.
Under its Industry Roadmap 2028, the Philippine IT-BPM sector is targeting about 1.97 million full-time employees and approximately $42 billion in export revenues this year, reinforcing its position as one of the country's largest export earners.
Meanwhile, Great Place to Work ASEAN & ANZ announced the Best Workplaces in the Philippines’ IT-BPM Industry for 2026 during IBPAP’s SOLAIA: The IT-BPM Awards 2026.
The list recognized 30 organizations across large, medium and small company categories based largely on confidential employee feedback and workplace culture assessments.
“The Philippine tech industry is at a real turning point. AI is changing the nature of work, and global competition is raising expectations. Nearly two million Filipinos are navigating that shift every day,” said Charles Plumley, general manager of Great Place to Work Philippines.
Synchrony topped the large-company category, followed by Capital One Philippines and Carelon Global Solutions Philippines. Kollab led the medium-sized category, while Interconnected Business Process Inc. ranked first among small organizations.