IBPAP finalizing 2026 growth forecast

The Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said it is finalizing its updated growth forecast for 2026, with the revised projections expected to be released soon.

“We are concluding the review, and we will share once the updated forecast is final,” IBPAP's Public Relations and Media Relations group said in a Viber message.

Under its Industry Roadmap 2028, the Philippine IT-BPM sector is targeting about 1.97 million full-time employees and approximately $42 billion in export revenues this year, reinforcing its position as one of the country's largest export earners.