Naturland and Global Seed Savers Philippines have launched a catalogue documenting 37 traditional and heirloom crops as part of efforts to protect the country's agricultural biodiversity and strengthen resilient, locally adapted seed systems.

The Seed Catalogue of Traditional & Heirloom Seeds in the Philippines, unveiled during Organic Day at Conrad Manila on 31 July, covers staples such as rice and corn alongside indigenous and lesser-known crops, including adlai and kabog. It is designed as a resource for farmers, researchers, educators and seed savers.

"Every traditional and heirloom seed tells the story of the communities that have cared for it over generations. By bringing together these traditional and heirloom crops in one catalogue, we hope to ensure those stories are not lost," Global Seed Savers Philippines Executive Director Hal Atienza said.

Atienza said conserving crop diversity is also important to building resilience against climate and biodiversity pressures.

"Conserving them is not simply about protecting the past. It is about ensuring that farmers continue to have access to locally adapted crops while preserving the knowledge and traditions that make our food systems more resilient for generations to come," he said.

The initiative combines Germany-based Naturland's expertise in organic agriculture with Global Seed Savers Philippines' community-based seed conservation work. The organizations are also exploring organic seed quality assurance and certification while promoting locally adapted varieties, capacity building and policy dialogue.

The groups said preserving heirloom seeds has become increasingly important as Philippine agriculture faces climate change, biodiversity loss and shifting farming practices. Traditional varieties cultivated over generations can contribute to seed security, self-sufficiency and more sustainable food production.

Naturland said the catalogue could serve as a starting point for broader work on organic seeds, including improving quality standards and ensuring traditional varieties remain accessible to farming communities.

"This catalogue gives farmers, researchers and communities a shared resource from which further action can grow," Naturland Managing Director for International Affairs Marco Schlüter said.

"The next step is to translate this knowledge into stronger local seed systems that give farmers greater confidence and choice."