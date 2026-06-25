Solons seek House probe into Tacloban school shooting

The proposed inquiries seek to determine whether existing laws, including the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, the Anti-Bullying Act and the Mental Health Act, were sufficient to prevent the tragedy.

Akbayan and Bag-ao said the investigation should also examine whether current safeguards governing firearm ownership, as well as the availability of mental health, psychosocial and guidance services in public and private schools, are adequate.

"There is a compelling need for Congress to determine whether existing laws and policies sufficiently address the emerging risks of school violence and whether legislative measures are necessary to strengthen preventive, protective, and responsive mechanisms in educational institutions nationwide," their resolution stated.

The Makabayan bloc argued that the Tacloban shooting was not an isolated incident, saying violence in schools reflects broader problems in the education system, including overcrowded classrooms and inadequate student support services.

Citing findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), the group said overcrowding contributes to bullying, intimidation and diminished student safety.

Makabayan added that any congressional inquiry should examine not only campus security but also how the Department of Education's budget is being utilized to improve student welfare.

Tiangco, meanwhile, said the tragedy has revived discussions on possible amendments to the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

He said lawmakers should hear from relevant government agencies, school officials, local government units and subject matter experts to identify reforms that could help prevent similar incidents.

"We owe it to the victims and their families to find out what went wrong and ensure that our schools remain safe places for children," Tiangco said.

"This is not simply about punishment. It is about prevention, accountability, rehabilitation, and ensuring that no other family has to endure this kind of heartbreak," he added.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack while the two minor suspects, aged 14 and 15, remain under intervention and rehabilitation programs.