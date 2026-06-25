SEC gets freer hand in hiring after CSC award

The regulator said Thursday that the recognition grants the market regulator deregulated status.

It allows the agency to establish and implement its own human resource mechanisms without prior approval from the CSC and to approve appointments subject to post-audit.

"This recognition is more than a badge of excellence; it is an investment in the future of the SEC. With deregulated status, the Commission gains greater administrative and operational flexibility, enabling us to innovate, move faster, and serve the public more effectively," SEC Chairperson Francis Lim said.

The SEC received the award after attaining PRIME-HRM Maturity Level III in 2024, indicating its human resource systems are integrated and aligned with global standards. The Commission was previously granted the PRIME-HRM Bronze Award in 2023.

The PRIME-HRM program assesses government agencies' human resource systems in recruitment, selection, and placement; learning and development; performance management; and rewards and recognition through evaluations conducted by the CSC's regional and central offices.

"If we want an SEC that is efficient, innovative, and trusted by the public, we must continue to improve our HR systems and attract the best talents, develop our people, recognize excellence, and provide opportunities for growth based on merit," he said.

Separately, the SEC said it has continued to receive recognition for its workplace practices.

Last year, it became the first agency in the government financial sector and the third national government agency to receive Silver accreditation from Investors in People (IiP) for promoting employee welfare. It also received awards for wellbeing and diversity from the same institution that year.