The Department of Education (DepEd) has allocated P2.29 billion under its School Innovation and Improvement Fund (SIIF) for 2026, expanding direct funding to public schools for literacy and numeracy interventions as the agency seeks to address persistent learning gaps nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday, DepEd said the P2,289,250,000 fund will be released to eligible non-implementing unit public schools, including senior high schools, to support localized programs aimed at improving reading and mathematics outcomes.

“By downloading these funds straight to our schools, we empower them to implement practical, localized solutions to build strong reading and math foundations for every Filipino child,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.