The Department of Education (DepEd) has allocated P2.29 billion under its School Innovation and Improvement Fund (SIIF) for 2026, expanding direct funding to public schools for literacy and numeracy interventions as the agency seeks to address persistent learning gaps nationwide.
In a statement on Tuesday, DepEd said the P2,289,250,000 fund will be released to eligible non-implementing unit public schools, including senior high schools, to support localized programs aimed at improving reading and mathematics outcomes.
“By downloading these funds straight to our schools, we empower them to implement practical, localized solutions to build strong reading and math foundations for every Filipino child,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.
The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) has previously flagged widespread deficiencies in foundational literacy, citing assessments that showed many Filipino learners struggle with reading comprehension and basic numeracy skills.
SIIF was first introduced through DepEd Memorandum No. 073, s. 2025 and initially covered 4,043 elementary and junior high schools in fourth- and fifth-class municipalities.
During its pilot implementation, the department reported an 84% utilization rate and said the fund supported academic recovery and remediation efforts benefiting more than 405,000 learners.
Under DepEd Memorandum No. 048, schools will no longer need to submit proposals to qualify for funding. Instead, allocations will be automatically determined based on factors such as municipal income classification and student population.
DepEd said schools in lower-income municipalities will receive higher allocations, while every recipient school is guaranteed at least P50,000.
The department added that the measure is intended to accelerate implementation of reading, numeracy, remediation and enrichment programs, particularly in schools with limited access to resources.
To monitor the use of funds, school heads will be required to submit quarterly physical and financial reports through the InsightED Application’s SIIF Online Monitoring Tool. Regional and Schools Division Offices will provide oversight and technical assistance.