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Marikina earns CSC Level 2 recognition for HR management excellence

MAYOR Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro
MAYOR Marjorie Ann “Maan” TeodoroPhoto courtesy of Inside Marikina/FB
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The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has commended the local government of Marikina City for its excellence in human resource management, achieving Maturity Level 2 in the national agency's program to institutionalize meritocracy and excellence in human resource management (PRIME-HRM).

Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro received the certificate of recognition from CSC Director Dick Echavez during the city's flag-raising ceremony on Monday, 11 May.

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"This recognition by the Civil Service Commission is proof of our commitment towards professionalism, and people-centered public service for every Marikina resident," Teodoro said.

Under PRIME-HRM, government agencies are empowered to continuously develop their human resource management competencies, systems, and practices to serve better all officials, rank-and-file employees, and other members of these government bodies.

The city government attained Maturity Level 2 in the four core HRM systems namely Recruitment, Selection, and Placement, Performance Management, Learning and Development, and Rewards and Recognition under the PRIME-HRM.

Teodoro also thanked the city government's Human Resources Department for their efforts in complying with PRIME-HRM, and for their dedication to cultivating best practices in human resource management.

"We hope to continue creating a culture of care reflected within and outside of the city hall," the mayor added.

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