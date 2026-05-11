Marikina earns CSC Level 2 recognition for HR management excellence

"This recognition by the Civil Service Commission is proof of our commitment towards professionalism, and people-centered public service for every Marikina resident," Teodoro said.

Under PRIME-HRM, government agencies are empowered to continuously develop their human resource management competencies, systems, and practices to serve better all officials, rank-and-file employees, and other members of these government bodies.

The city government attained Maturity Level 2 in the four core HRM systems namely Recruitment, Selection, and Placement, Performance Management, Learning and Development, and Rewards and Recognition under the PRIME-HRM.

Teodoro also thanked the city government's Human Resources Department for their efforts in complying with PRIME-HRM, and for their dedication to cultivating best practices in human resource management.

"We hope to continue creating a culture of care reflected within and outside of the city hall," the mayor added.