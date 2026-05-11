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Marikina City achieves ‘Maturity Level 2’

Marikina City achieves ‘Maturity Level 2’
Courtesy of Marikina LGU
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The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has recognized the local government of Marikina City for excellence in its human resource management systems, awarding the city a Maturity Level 2 rating under a national program designed to institutionalize meritocracy.

Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro accepted the certificate of recognition from CSC director Dick Echavez during the city’s flag-raising ceremony Monday.

Marikina City achieves ‘Maturity Level 2’
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The award was granted under the Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management.

The program measures how government agencies develop their human resource competencies and systems to better serve employees and the public.

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“This recognition by the Civil Service Commission is proof of our commitment towards professionalism and people-centered public service for every Marikina resident,” Teodoro said.

Marikina attained Maturity Level 2 across four core areas: recruitment, selection, and placement; performance management; learning and development; and rewards and recognition.            

Marikina City CSC Maturity Level 2 award
public sector HR excellence Philippines
meritocracy program local government human resource management
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