BENGUET — Several major roads in Benguet have been temporarily closed, while others have been reduced to one lane, due to landslides, rockfalls, and weather-related road damage, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cordillera as of 4 August.
The Baguio-Bauang Road, also known as Naguilian Road, remains open and fully passable to all vehicles.
However, several key thoroughfares are under one-lane traffic. These include the Baguio-Bontoc Road (Halsema Highway) in Caliking, Atok, due to a road slip, and Marcos Highway in Taloy Sur, Tuba, due to mudflow.
Single-lane restrictions are also in effect along the Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual Road in Sitio Lasong, Barangay Tadiangan, Tuba; the Pico-Lamtang Road in Lamtang, La Trinidad; and the Itogon-Dalupirip Road in Barangay Dalupirip, Itogon, following landslides and fallen trees.
Meanwhile, Kennon Road has been temporarily closed to non-residents because of persistent heavy rainfall and the high risk of slope failure, rockfalls, and landslides.
The Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road in Beckel, La Trinidad, also remains completely impassable after it was closed on June 28, 2026, due to a severe road slip. Motorists traveling through the area are advised to take the Marlboro-Beckel Road or the Labey-Lacamen Road as alternate routes.
The DPWH urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly follow traffic management measures and the directives of personnel on site.
Maintenance teams continue to monitor the affected road sections and carry out clearing operations to safely restore normal traffic flow.