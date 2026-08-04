BENGUET — Several major roads in Benguet have been temporarily closed, while others have been reduced to one lane, due to landslides, rockfalls, and weather-related road damage, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cordillera as of 4 August.

The Baguio-Bauang Road, also known as Naguilian Road, remains open and fully passable to all vehicles.

However, several key thoroughfares are under one-lane traffic. These include the Baguio-Bontoc Road (Halsema Highway) in Caliking, Atok, due to a road slip, and Marcos Highway in Taloy Sur, Tuba, due to mudflow.

Single-lane restrictions are also in effect along the Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual Road in Sitio Lasong, Barangay Tadiangan, Tuba; the Pico-Lamtang Road in Lamtang, La Trinidad; and the Itogon-Dalupirip Road in Barangay Dalupirip, Itogon, following landslides and fallen trees.