'Quezon,' 'Sunshine,' 'UnMarry' lead race for top honors at 9th Eddys

Competing for Best Picture are Bar Boys: After School, Eraserheads: Combo on the Run, I'm Perfect, Journeyman, Quezon, Sunshine, and UnMarry.

The Best Director nominees are Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (I'm Perfect), Antoinette Jadaone (Sunshine), Jeffrey Jeturian (UnMarry), Christian Paolo Lat and Dominic Lat (Journeyman), Kip Oebanda (Bar Boys: After School), Jerrold Tarog (Quezon), and Maria Diane Ventura (Eraserheads: Combo on the Run).

Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Screenplay are Kip Oebanda, Carlo E. Catu and Zig Dulay (Bar Boys: After School); Dustin Celestino (Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan); Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (I'm Perfect); Chris Martinez (Kontrabida Academy); Jerrold Tarog and Rody Vera (Quezon); and Chris Martinez and Therese Cayaba (UnMarry).

The annual Eddys honors excellence in Filipino filmmaking, with this year's nominees showcasing a diverse mix of historical epics, family dramas, music documentaries, coming-of-age stories and socially relevant films that have resonated with audiences and critics alike.